At least 2 transported after rescue crews respond to swimmers in distress in Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have been transported to the hospital after rescue crews responded to Virginia Key Beach after they received a call that several swimmers were in distress.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Historical Virginia Key Beach at around 4:50 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, a 25-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son were at a sandbar during some rough surf.

A 12-year-old witness said it was a normal day at the beach before she realized that something was wrong.

Other witnesses said they heard screams coming from the water.

A young man then spotted the two who were struggling in the water and attempted to help the mother and son, fire officials said.

Paramedics transported the good Samaritan to Jackson Memorial Hospital in very critical condition.

Fire officials said the mother and son are expected to be OK. The mother was seen being transported, however.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen loading up a victim into the back of an ambulance.

7News cameras captured investigators speaking to several witnesses on the scene.

