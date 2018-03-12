At least 2 injured in workplace shooting near Tampa

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — At least two people have sustained injuries after, officials said, shots rang out at a barn manufacturing company near Tampa, Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting at Bliss Enterprises, located northeast of Plant City, near the Polk County line.

The victims’ condition and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

