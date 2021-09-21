MIAMI (WSVN) - At least two people have been injured after a shooting near the FTX Arena in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area surrounding the front of the arena along Biscayne Boulevard, Monday night.

At least two witnesses who saw the immediate aftermath of the shooting said they heard the shots, and they saw a puddle of blood near the arena.

In cellphone video taken from a nearby resident’s balcony, sirens could be heard in the distance as officers and crews respond to the scene.

Police said the possible shooters were seen running toward the south near the Bayside area, and it is unclear if the people who were running made it there.

Investigators said the conditions of the two victims are unknown.

Officers have closed off Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Eighth Street. Drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.

