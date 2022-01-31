LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a shooting near a Wendy’s along Northwest 19th Street and State Road 7., at around noon, Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where rescue personnel could be seen treating a victim outside on the sidewalk.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Another man who was shot multiple times was transported from the scene.

Aerial video also showed a blue sedan surrounded by police tape in the parking lot of the Wendy’s.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.