PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people are injured after two airboats crashed in Parkland.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the crash near the end of Loxahatchee Road, on the Broward-Palm Beach county line, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said two of the victims are being transported to the hospital as trauma patients.

One of the victims sustained minor injuries and another refused transport.

Another victim is currently being evaluated.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where several fire rescue units were seen at the boat ramp.

One of the two airboats could be seen on fire in the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has since taken over the investigation.

