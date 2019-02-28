2 children, 1 woman hospitalized after crashing with tractor trailer in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - At least two children and one woman are in the hospital Thursday morning after a crash with a tractor trailer in Weston.

Heavy traffic delays were caused by the collision on Interstate 75 southbound and Griffin Road between a tractor trailer and a car around 6 a.m.

Tow trucks and Florida Highway Patrol officers were on scene working to remove the car and trailer hours later.

FHP officials said it was a three vehicle collision, starting when a silver car crashed into a BMW, before crashing into the semi.

Another driver said he was hit by the silver car the woman was driving and witnessed the aftermath.

“The other guy in the truck said he saw the gray car come out, hit me and then spun over and hit the truck and that’s when they went off,” said Michael Stanley.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the children as trauma alert patients to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The woman behind the wheel of the car had to be extricated out of the car and airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The off-ramp was shut down but has since opened, while one right lane on I-75 is still blocked as crews work to clean up a 60 to 70 gallon spill from the trailer.

The driver of the semi is said to be OK.

