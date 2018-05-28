At least 10 units destroyed in Stuart apartment fire

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — At least 10 units were destroyed after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Stuart, Monday night.

The Memorial Day blaze took place at Cedar Point Villages on East Ocean Boulevard, a community for people ages 55 and older.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the 10 gutted units are likely to be declared a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

