At least 1 transported to hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person had to be transported to the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 24th Street at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics have transported a victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

A Miami shooting at NW 24th St and 20th Ave has @ArtAcevedo on scene. @wsvn @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/cxQOws3dGM — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 29, 2021

