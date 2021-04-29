At least 1 transported to hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person had to be transported to the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 24th Street at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics have transported a victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

