At least 1 transported after car crashes into garbage truck in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been transported to the hospital after a car and garbage truck collided in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 191st Street and 57th Avenue at approximately 11:45 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where rescue crews could be seen working to extricate a victim from a gray sedan.

It remains unclear if the driver behind the wheel of the truck was injured in the crash, or if there were any additional victims inside of the car.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

