At least 1 rescued from rollover crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rescued from a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the two-vehicle crash along Northwest 76th Avenue and Taft Street at around 8:35 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured one of the vehicles, a black sedan, rolled over on the roadway.

Police said a responding officer was able to remove an occupant who was trapped inside the rolled over vehicle.

It remains unclear how many victims are involved in the crash but officials said injuries that are not life-threatening have been reported.

The roadway was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.

