At least 1 reportedly injured in Riviera Beach hospital shooting; FBI investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI are investigating a shooting inside a Riviera Beach hospital where at least one person has been reportedly injured.

Police responded to a possible active shooter at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center along the 7000 block of North Military Trail, around 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

Officials have since regained control of the scene, and there is no longer any danger to patients and staff inside the medical center.

The victims’ condition is not yet known.

According to the medical center’s website, the hospital “is a general medical, psychiatric and surgical facility.”

