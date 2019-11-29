At least 1 pedestrian fatally struck in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after at least one pedestrian was struck and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue at approximately 6 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where authorities could be seen diverting traffic away from three tarps on the roadway.

The southbound lanes of Southwest Second Avenue are shut down from 202nd Terrace to 199th Street while two left northbound lanes have been blocked off.

