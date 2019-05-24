At least 1 missing after Fort Lauderdale-bound small plane crashes into Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane that was heading to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport from the Midwest has crashed off the coast of South Florida.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Cessna Citation 560 had taken off from St. Louis Regional Airport, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles off shore.

NTSB investigating May 24 crash of a Cessna Citation 560 aircraft in the Atlantic Ocean. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 24, 2019

Officials said the pilot may have been the only one on board and was unable to reach air traffic control for more than an hour.

During that time, the Federal Aviation Administration tracked the flight on radar before the plane crashed.

