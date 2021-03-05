At least 1 killed in rollover crash in Hollywood; Hollywood Boulevard closed in both directions

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died following a rollover crash, forcing the closure of all lanes on a major Hollywood roadway.

The crash happened along the 3000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, at around 6 a.m., Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed the crash is fatal. A traffic camera in the area captured extensive damage to at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

Fatal crash on I-95 southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Blvd has the ramp and the intersection closed at this time. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/n1yko92czw — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) March 5, 2021

Authorities have shut down both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard at I-95 while they work the crash scene. They have also shut down parts of the I-95 off-ramps to prevent drivers from heading westbound on Hollywood Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

7News has reached out to police for more information on the crash.

