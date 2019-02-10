OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was killed in a three-car crash in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Avenue, near Opa-locka Boulevard, just after 4 p.m., Sunday.

Officers temporarily shut down Northwest 22nd Avenue near the crash as family and friends arrived to the devastating scene.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at least one person was killed.

Emergency crews said they took one other person was to an area hospital.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.