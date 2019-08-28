At least 1 injured in crash involving school bus in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been injured in a crash involving a school bus in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Northeast 24th Avenue and 186th Street, just before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, they received a call that a car was wedged underneath a school bus.

One victim has been transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the school bus could be seen with damage to its right rear bumper.

A silver Nissan sedan could be seen with heavy damage to its right fender.

People could also be seen standing on the sidewalk while fire officials investigated.

It remains unknown the extent of the injuries suffered in the crash.

