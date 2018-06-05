At least 1 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for subjects involved in a shooting which left at least one person injured in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce was over the scene Tuesday morning, at Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue. Police said the shooting took place in a Taco Bell parking lot.

One person has been airlifted to a nearby hospital as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

