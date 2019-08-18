At least 1 in custody after stolen car bailout in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took at least one man into custody and spent hours searching for several others after, officials said, they bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to block off a neighborhood for hours.

7News cameras captured officers with guns drawn in and around a field near Northwest 157th Street, from Second to Fifth avenues, while a police chopper hovered above the scene, Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call of a stolen car. When they tried to stop the thieves, investigators said, the subjects bailed and ran into a field behind several homes, forcing officers to block them in and launch search efforts.

The heavy police presence left neighbors on edge.

“They could be right in my backyard,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

After hours at the scene, 7News cameras captured a man in handcuffs being put in the back of a squad car and taken away.

Shortly after, police broke down the perimeter, leaving concerned residents with no information and hoping the other subjects involved were stopped in their tracks.

“You never know who’s going to come up, who’s going to come through the back,” said the woman who lives in the area. “The properties are very large. They’re over an acre each, and there’s a lot of places, a lot of vegetation to hide in.”

Police have not specified whether or not they have detained additional subjects.

