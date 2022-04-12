LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody, and authorities are searching for at least three others after a chase ended in a crash and bail out in a Lauderlake Lakes neighborhood.

Police were in pursuit of a black SUV that was initially involved in a shooting along the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting involved two vehicles.

When officers arrived and located one of the cars during an attempted traffic stop, the driver took off.

A chase ensued with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hours on the Florida Turnpike.

Eventually, the driver exited on Sunrise Boulevard, grazing a retaining wall.

The SUV weaved around traffic, grazing at least one car, and came to a stop when the driver crashed into a stop sign roughly in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue and 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, at around 3:30 p.m.

Four subjects exited the car and ran in different directions.

7Skforce followed the driver who was eventually taken into custody by police after trying to hide in some backyards.

the search continues of the other subjects.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.