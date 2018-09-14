At least 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run boating incident off Haulover Beach; 1 detained

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a boater in connection to a hit-and-run off the coast of Haulover Beach that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Indian Creek Police, Bal Harbour and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene Friday morning.

According to police, a family of five, including a 5-year-old girl, was in a stalled boat when a second boat slammed into them and sailed off.

Photographs taken by Bal Harbour Police showed the damage the boat sustained after it was struck.

“Very lucky, very lucky,” said a first responder. “There were two people in the water.”

7News cameras captured two of the victims being brought to land. The injured victim was seen limping and trying not to put weight on his left foot as he sat in a stretcher.

Officials said he sustained a severe injury to his foot as a result of the crash.

“Deep laceration on the left foot. You can actually see part of the bone,” said the first responder.

Police were able to stop the boat and detain the driver who was believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run. Officers are now questioning this person.

“He came in the inlet, so we think he got scared and maybe ran around and didn’t come in right away after he hit the boat,” said Indian Creek officer Jeremy Martinez. “He wound up realizing his boat had a hole in it or something when he hit the other boat and was sinking, and he had to come into Haulover, so now they have him.”

Police said the injuries could have been a lot worse.

“Miami-Dade Fire Boat was on the scene, probably 10 minutes after us. They transported the male into here, Haulover, and probably to Aventura or Mt. Sinai Hospital, but that was it,” Martinez said. “Basically, we got there; thank God, the others weren’t injured on the vessel as well.”

The family in the boat that was struck declined to comment on the incident.

It is not known if the person sailing the other boat will face any charges.

