Boy hospitalized after children found struggling in water in SW Miami-Dade canal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed one boy to the hospital after, officials said, he was pulled unresponsive from a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the near drowning in the area of Southwest 127th Place and 204th Lane, at around 4 p.m.

One witness told 7News she saw crews pulling the boy out of the water. “They were grabbing him, they pulled him up to the truck and they started to give him CPR,” she said.

Paramedics transported him to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

