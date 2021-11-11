WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died in a fatal crash involving a scooter in West Park.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

All westbound traffic has been diverted northbound along Hallandale Beach Boulevard. All eastbound traffic has been diverted southbound onto U.S. 441.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

