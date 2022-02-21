NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died in a wrong-way crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash took place near North Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Monday.

Police said a red SUV was heading south in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road when it collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital while the other driver died on the scene.

The northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road have been closed to traffic.

7News has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.