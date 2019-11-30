At least 1 dead following multi-car crash on I-95

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died following a multi-vehicle crash along the northbound Interstate 95 lanes in Dania Beach.

The crash happened near the Griffin Road exit at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene.

Officials said the crash involved at least three cars and left one person dead.

The northbound lanes were shut down completely for over four hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

