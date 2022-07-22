NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died following an accident along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street, early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a silver Lexus lost control and hit a guardrail before rolling over and catching fire.

The vehicle could be seen rolled over on the side of the interstate.

Traffic delays extend to the Golden Glades interchange.

All southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street were closed to traffic but have since reopened.

