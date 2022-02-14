MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died after a crash in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened along 207th Street near 20th Avenue, overnight on Monday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A white vehicle could be seen flipped on its roof in the roadway.

It remains unclear if any other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

