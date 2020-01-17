At least 1 dead after wrong-way driver crashes with van, police cruiser on SB Don Shula near Killian Dr.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way crash involving three vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, on State Road 874/Don Shula Expressway has left at least one person dead, sent three others to the hospital and forced the closure of all southbound lanes near Killian Drive.

Police and fire rescue have shut down the highway just before the Killian exit while investigators work the scene, Friday afternoon.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering the side of a white Volkswagen sedan that rolled over on its driver’s side. A white van could be seen smashed into its undercarriage.

Off to the shoulder, a MDPD cruiser was seen with much of its passenger side crushed.

Aerial cameras captured police officers hugging and consoling each other next to the mangled cruiser.

Cellphone video submitted to 7News appears to show a woman behind the wheel of the Volkswagen driving against traffic on the southbound lanes.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the driver of the Volkswagen was the deceased victim.

Three people, including the driver of the police cruiser, were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound lanes of State Road 874 near Killian Parkway.

The scene remains active with the highway shut down southbound. Police are rerouting southbound traffic to exit at Kendall Drive, causing congestion extending all the way to the Palmetto Expressway. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not released the names of the victims involved in the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

