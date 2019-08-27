At least 1 dead after SW Miami-Dade fatal crash involving Sweetwater Police officer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died after being involved in a crash with a Sweetwater Police officer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 200th Street and 134th Avenue, just after 8:20 p.m., Tuesday.

The male officer was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.