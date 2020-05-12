At least 1 dead after small plane crashes in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died after a small plane crashed in Miramar.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along South Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road just after 9:10 a.m., Tuesday.

A small plane crashed near the Pembroke Rd and Hiatus Rd intersection. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/qQUnzucmKf — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 12, 2020

Miramar Fire Rescue crews could be seen putting out hot spots on the crashed plane near a charred Chase Bank sign.

The plane is believed to be from Wayman Aviation Academy, a flight school based out of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The plane may have crashed into a tree as the tree could be seen in the damaged cockpit area of the aircraft.

It remains unknown how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash, but at least one victim has died at the scene.

Firefighters could be seen covering an area of the crashed plane with a yellow tarp.

Police advise those who frequent the area to seek alternate routes.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

