At least 1 dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – At least one person has been killed in a Boynton Beach crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene of the fatal crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at East Gateway Boulevard.

Two tractor trailers collided just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

The roads remain closed while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

