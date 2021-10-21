NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died after an early morning crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Ives Dairy Road and Northeast Second Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where a red convertable had a yellow tarp inside, covering a deceased individual.

Two cars were involved in the crash but it remains unclear if any other victims were injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

