HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died in a crash in Hialeah Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place along Okeechobee Road and the Turnpike, overnight on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured at least one body get covered by a yellow tarp.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.