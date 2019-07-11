1 dead, 5 injured following serious crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and five others have been injured following a serious crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a vehicle at the scene with extensive damage.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, responded to the scene along Southwest 92nd Avenue and Bird Road, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured by a witness at the scene showed the rear end of a silver sedan was completely ripped off. The video also showed a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

A child and an adult victim were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alert patients.

Two additional victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

