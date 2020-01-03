At least 1 dead, 2 airlifted following crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died and two others were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 136th Street and Seventh Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the two mangled vehicles along with a yellow tarp covering the body of a victim.

Paramedics airlifted two patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officers have shut down several roadways in the area while they investigate.

The crash remains under active investigation.

