At least 1 dead, 1 transported after RV crashes, catches fire on Turnpike in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died and another had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle caught fire following a crash on the Florida Turnpike in South Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near Southwest 123rd Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen attempting to extinguish flames coming from a recreational vehicle.

Fire rescue officials have confirmed that one person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Aerial footage also showed part of the barrier wall alongside the expressway had fallen.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike have been shut down as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

