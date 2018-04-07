At least 1 child, 1 adult hospitalized after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one child and one adult have been hospitalized after a crash in Miami Gardens, early Saturday morning.

The crash involved two cars and happened near Northwest 67th Avenue and 202nd Street.

According to a witness, a man driving a Nissan caused the crash, colliding with a car occupied by a woman and a child.

“From what I saw, the lady, she was pinned in the car, and the guy was driving a Nissan, he was complaining that his leg was stuck, but he was the one who caused the accident,” said witness Marvel Rodriguez. “And the car actually saved her life because she didn’t get crushed. It was a head-on collision ’cause when he hit the car, the back of his SUV lifted up off of the ground.”

At least one adult and the child were transported to area hospitals, according to police. Their ages and injuries remain unknown.

