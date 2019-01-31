At closed-door meeting, Broward Schools superintendent meets with Parkland parents

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - At a private meeting, Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke with parents of freshman students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting.

Those who took part in Thursday night’s gathering at the Parkland school were greeted with signs advocating the firing of the embattled school official.

“I think parents are frustrated,” said Lori Alhadeff, who lost Alhadeff lost her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

Now a member of the Broward County School Board, Alhadeff attended the closed-door session, the first time Runcie has come face-to-face with Parkland parents.

“We want to hear from parents in an environment where they will have the greatest opportunity to ask questions,” said Runcie during a board meeting on Tuesday, “where the smaller number of them will allow everyone to be heard, where parents will have our full attention.”

But Alhadeff believes the parents at Thursday’s meeting were left dissatisfied.

“Parents want answers. They want the leaders of the district to be confident and come across that way,” she said, “and I don’t think they saw that tonight.”

School safety measures dominated the discussion among the roughly 80 parents.

A larger community meeting was originally planned, but it didn’t happen.

On Tuesday, Runcie addressed why the larger event was scrapped.

“After what we felt was a legitimate safety risk for our students and parents at Thursday’s meeting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, we cancelled the meeting,” he said. “Doing anything else would have been irresponsible.”

Alhadeff said the change in plans has not gone over well in the Parkland community.

“I absolutely thought it should have been a public meeting. I wanted it to be a public meeting,” she said.

Alhadeff was the only school board member allowed to participate. If others had, the gathering by law would have had to be open to the public.

Several police officers provided security at Thursday’s meeting.

“I was actually very surprised that there was so much law enforcement here,” said Alhadeff. “Why wouldn’t we have the same protection for our students, our diamonds?”

Thursday night’s event was the first in a series of gatherings between Runcie and parents. The first meeting was with the parents of freshmen and subsequent meetings will proceed up grade levels, ending with the senior class.

Runcie reiterated this was never supposed to be a town hall sort of forum. No students were allowed at Thursday’s meeting.

Alhadeff said she’s one of the school board members who would vote against renewing Runcie’s contract.

As of late Thursday night, the superintendent’s office has not responded to 7News’ calls for comment.

