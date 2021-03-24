AstraZeneca seeks emergency approval by FDA to be used in US; South Florida FEMA vaccination sites relocate

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been smooth sailing at Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites in South Florida, as a fourth vaccine maker is looking to get its shot approved in the United States.

Hundreds of residents received their shots at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and at Charles Hadley Park on Tuesday.

“Once you’re inside, it’s like 25 to 30 minutes,” said Roberto Change who received his vaccine.

“They are very, very organized,” said Nelly Veramendi after receiving her dose of the vaccine. “They have a lot of people helping you inside.”

“This option was attractive to me and it was easy enough, and so I hope it’s just as easy for everyone else,” one man said.

The two locations are part of a rotating vaccination system. They will relocate to Ronselli Park in Sweetwater and the Florida City Youth Activity Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only second doses will be administered at the sites to those who were vaccinated with their first dose three weeks ago at the same location.

7News cameras captured people already lining up to receive their second dose of the vaccine before 6 a.m.

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state on Tuesday reported 5,300 new cases of the virus and a positivity rate of 6.5%.

To help reign in the pandemic, AstraZeneca plans to seek emergency use by the FDA.

While some are concerned about the drug’s safety, one infectious disease expert, Dr. Aileen Marty, said the evidence isn’t there.

“It’s not something that we have the data to support at this time, so it may be just as safe as other vaccines,” she said.

With Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson already vaccinating tens of millions of people weekly, Dr. Marty said AstraZeneca may be too late to the game.

“We don’t necessarily need an additional vaccine in the United States at this time,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.