Associate camp director accused of molesting 10-year-old bonds out of jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An associate camp director accused of molesting a student at a Broward County camp has bonded out of jail.

Christopher Falzone, 35, was seen walking out of the Borward County Jail Wednesday morning, face covered and offering no comment to any news cameras.

Falzone is accused of touching a 10-year-old camper inappropriately at least 15 times.

Falzone was the associate camp director for Camp Live Oak. He is also a third-grade teacher at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City.

Hollywood Police have looked into Falzone in 2013 after four students at Sheridan Hills Elementary reported that he touched them inappropriately.

After interviewing the children, investigators decided not to prosecute.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.