Assistant State Attorney for Broward County charged with DUI

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Assistant State Attorney has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Alim Babayev was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Tuesday after he allegedly left the scene of a crash with property damage.

He was being held on $1,000 bond before posting it Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Broward State Attorney’s Office issued a statement following the arrest:

“Mr. Babayev is suspended without pay until the case is resolved. Our office will ask the governor to assign this case to another state attorney’s office to avoid any potential appearance of a conflict of interest. After the case is concluded, the state attorney and chief assistant state attorney will review the matter and make a decision regarding the future employment of the accused person.”

Babayev worked in the Felony Trial Unit, and the office is investigating if he has been or is currently prosecuting any DUI cases.

