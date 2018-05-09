Asian elephant flown from Australia to South Florida’s Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elephant from Australia is taking up residency at Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 7-year-old Asian elephant named Ongard flew halfway across the world. The over 6,000 pound animal was the first male elephant born at the Melbourne Zoo in Australia.

The elephant was loaded into a large crate in Australia over 24 hours ago and was put on a plane to take the long flight to his new home.

“Zoo Miami is a great zoo and as I said, the climate is incredible over there,” said a spokesperson Melbourne Zoo. “It’s more suited to an Asian elephant than a lot of the zoos around the world.”

Asian elephants are endangered here in the states.

Ongard will be part of a captive breeding program to help repopulate the species.

Zoo officials are still looking for a female mate.

