As Florida sets COVID-19 record, frontline workers raise health concerns

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After Florida health officials reported a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases, local frontline workers are weighing in with their concerns over possible spread of the virus during New Year’s festivities.

7News cameras captured a long line of cars at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site in Miami Gardens, Thursday.

It comes as the Florida Department of Health reported 17,192 new infections in just the last 24 hours, shattering previous records that include the height of the summer surge.

Martha Baker, president of the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Healthcare Workers Union said the staggering figure might be a sign of things to come.

“We’ve seen a climb each holiday and expect we’ll see another climb,” she said, “so January and February could be the big stressers.”

Baker said she’s worried the start of 2021 won’t be the turning of a page but possibly the worst yet seen of the pandemic.

Cases are surging not just here in South Florida but across much of the state.

“Now it’s all of Florida, and it’s most of all the United States,” said Baker, “so the big concern is, if you need help, there is not going to be anyone to come in and help.”

In Miami-Dade County alone, 2,937 new cases have been reported, and Broward reported 1,572 new cases. In both counties, the positivity rate is just shy of 10%.

The timing of this record-breaking case count comes as many are coming together again to celebrate another holiday.

“Please wear a mask, be socially distant, don’t congregate, hold off for next year’s New Year’s Eve,” said Baker.

As Floridians prepare to ring in the New Year, it's important for residents and visitors to take precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy. Consider watching a livestreamed firework display, concert or other programming from home. Find more tips – https://t.co/sg9wqkWlia — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) December 31, 2020

One of the final tweets of the year from the Florida’s Department of Health reads, “As Floridians prepare to ring in the New Year, it’s important for residents and visitors to take precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy. Consider watching a livestreamed firework display, concert or other programming from home.”

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites will remain closed on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

