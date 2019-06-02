As 2019 hurricane season starts, South Floridians shop for supplies

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is officially here, and some residents across South Florida hit the ground running this weekend to make sure they are ready for anything that comes their way.

In just the last few years, Hurricanes Irma and Michael wreaked havoc across the Sunshine State.

Shoppers at a Home Depot in Broward County on Saturday said they know all too well how important it is to be prepared for a potential encore of such a scenario.

“You know, hurricane season is real,” said shopper Wendell Locke.

Officials and retailers are pushing preparedness. The state launched a weeklong sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies.

“Any time you get a break, you want to take advantage of it,” said Locke.

Among the products that will remain tax exempt thru Thursday are:

flashlights under $20

gas tanks under $25

batteries under $30

radios under $50

portable generators under $750

reusable ice packs

tarps

coolers

“I was here for something else, and … I remembered about the batteries, and I said, ‘Well, that’s very important,'” said Home Depot shopper Mayi Hernandez, “because even we don’t have a hurricane, you need batteries always.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” said another shopper.

Emergency management experts always caution residents to try to be self-sustaining for 72 hours, just in case.

“The more you have in place, the more supplies you have in place for your family, the better emergency planning that you do, the better it’s going to be for everybody,” said Broward Emergency Management specialist Miguel Hidalgo.

The cities of Fort Lauderdale and North Miami Beach held hurricane expos on Saturday, mixing in information with freebies like tarps.

“We have a responsibility to take care of home and to make sure that our residents are properly informed,” said North Miami Beach City Manager Esmond Scott.

“You should be prepared and not wait until the last minute to be prepared,” said Thomas Miles with Florida Power and Light.

