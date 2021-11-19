HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The official artwork for this year’s Winterfest Boat Parade has been unveiled.

Famous pop artist Charles Fazzino designed the piece for the 50th anniversary of the greatest show on H2O.

“It was so wonderful to have Charles as our 50th anniversary artist,” said President and CEO of Winterfest Lisa Scott-Founds. “He really captures everything that South Florida is about. We are at an amazing event and we are ready to celebrate and bring the best boat in the entire world to the shores of South Florida on December 11.”

The artwork will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Freedom Waters Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of children, individuals with special needs and veterans by providing therapeutic boat experiences.

The Winterfest Boat Parade will take place on Dec. 11.

