Artists in the Keys participate in underwater pumpkin carving contest

A Halloween challenge with a twist was held in the Keys over the weekend.

A group of artists competed in the underwater pumpkin carving contest in the waters off Key Largo.

Underwater artists of all ages used knives and other tools to transform their pumpkins into spooky sea creatures.

Participants also had the tough task to keep the pumpkins from floating off while they carved their creations.

