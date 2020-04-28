Artist paints inspiring image for healthcare workers outside Memorial Regional Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida artist is showing his appreciation for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured Cavan Koebel working on the mural outside of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood on Tuesday.

He started the work to honor the healthcare workers on the front line of the crisis on National Superhero Day.

“There’s going to be some typography on there that says, ‘Not all superheroes wear capes,’ with a couple masks of superheroes and then a portrait of a nurse with a mask on,” said Koebel.

He said his inspirational mural is expected to be finished by Friday.

