MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a day of fun for the entire family, as Miami’s Overtown neighborhood celebrated its fifth annual Music and Arts Festival.

As many as 5,000 people were in attendance at the free event. They enjoyed live performances, various sorts of art, ethnic cuisine and other activities.

Northwest Second and Third avenues are shut down between Eighth and 10th streets, but they are expected to reopen to traffic by 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.