Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to close, parent company announces

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale will be closing its doors, along with multiple other campuses across the country, its parent company announced.

According to the website for Dream Center Education Holdings, the parent company of the Art Institutes system, the Fort lauderdale location is one of 30 Art Institute locations that will “discontinue campus-based programs.”

“This decision will redirect prospective students to one of our other campuses or our online offerings,” the announcement reads. “Current, active students should continue to attend class as scheduled. We will support current students by offering multiple options to continue their education.”

The announcement comes days after a message was posted to the top of the website for the Fort Lauderdale Art Institute: “The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale is currently not accepting new students.”

The message then offers links to other nearby institutes in Miami and Tampa, as well as an online program through the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Dream Center Education Holding is also the parent company of the Argosy University and South University networks. Multiple Argosy and South University locations are also being closed.

Although the Fort Lauderdale location is closing down, Dream Center Education Holdings said current students should continue to go to class, and the organization will offer multiple options to help them finish out their degrees.

