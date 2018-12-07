Art Basel Miami Beach opens to the public

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 17th annual Art Basel Miami Beach is now open to the public at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Two-hundred and fifty of the world’s leading galleries are showcasing their modern and contemporary artwork.

Among those in crowd Thursday night were soccer star and Miami MLS owner David Beckham.

Miami Beach Police shared a photo of an officer and Beckham together.

Art Basel wraps up Sunday.

