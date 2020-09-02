MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel in Miami Beach has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the current situation regarding the pandemic’s impact, which spans from South Florida to other parts of the country and the world … Art Basel has no other option but to cancel the 2020 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach,” organizers said in a statement.

Officials noted limitations and uncertainty about the staging of large-scale events, international restrictions and travel bans and quarantine regulations were among the reasons for the cancellation.

Art Basel in Miami Beach was set to take place from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The next local edition of the event is set to take place from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2021.

